To the Editor:

It is hard to believe that election season will be upon us soon. The time to gather behind and support the Republican nominee for First Selectman is more important than ever.

Jayme Stevenson has done a fabulous job serving Darien, and her hard work will hopefully stay with us — but only if her message and her fight for Darien will be carried on by another successful and capable Republican candidate which we are lucky to have.

Jayme has defended local control in the hands of local taxpayers. She has fought against regionalization (hence, demise) of our schools, against overcrowding our streets with senseless zoning proposals by Democratic bureaucrats, and against allowing Hartford to bring lawlessness and chaos into our town. All of these ideas consistently get high-five remarks from “progressive” Democrats. This “fresh vision,” as suggested by a reader from Shelton in support of another Democratic nominee, can be a dangerous transformation for all of us.

What is also important is that Jayme never called for political divisiveness — her goal was to improve the lives of all of us here, without name-calling or political segregation. There is a striking contrast between Jayme’s professionalism and spiteful attitude of her political opponents. We all have witnessed numerous nasty comments filling up the pages of The Darien Times, derogatory terminology directed at Republican Darienites, and oppressional tactics by Democratic politicians here and beyond.

Let us thank Jayme for her outstanding work and welcome the next Republican First Selectman candidate to continue the mission.

Olga Nikolas

Darien