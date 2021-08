To the Editor:

As the summer winds down, I hope Darien voters all get to know Stacey Tié and Julie Best as I do, tireless champions of our children and our town. As parents of children in the public schools, both Stacey and Julie have volunteered considerable time and energy in a variety of leadership roles.

As a member of the RTM’s Finance and Budget committee, and a CDSP Budget and Special Education representative, Stacey’s knowledge of the school and town budgets is second to none. She understands how to budget responsibly while also ensuring the needs of all our students are met. As a PTO and CDSP chair, Julie has spent the past five years listening to parent concerns and advocating for our children, particularly with respect to our facilities and class sizes. She has spoken out in Hartford twice (once with Stacey) in support of keeping control of our schools local.

This past school year has without a doubt been the most challenging. Stacey and Julie worked even harder, attending every town meeting, be it the Board of Finance, RTM, CDSP, and of course Board of Education. Stacey and Julie were there listening to all sides and advocating for our kids and taxpayers.

When several members of the Boards of Education and Finance voted against the critical pre-purchase of iPads required to protect educational programs for our students during a pandemic, both Stacey and Julie reached out to parents and taxpayers asking them what they wanted in an uncertain year and advocated for the very purchase needed to ensure the best outcomes for all our students in a remote, hybrid or quarantined learning environment.

On Nov. 2, I encourage Darien voters to vote for Stacey Tié and Julie Best for the Board of Education.

Theresa Vogt

Darien