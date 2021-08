To the Editor:

I am writing to The Darien Times to provide an independent voice to communicate my unequivocal support for Robert Cardone to the Board of Finance.

Robert is a strong financial professional who provides the fiscal prudence the town of Darien needs during these highly uncertain times. In a time of growing inflationary pressure and interest rate risk Robert will provide the type of financial stewardship our town needs to continue to be the beacon of light we have come to expect.

Robert has consistently demonstrated his ability and willingness to listen to voices of diverse political ideology and ensure comprehensive solutions that will allow Darien to continue to prosper.

As a registered independent I strongly support for Robert Cardone and the Republican team to continue to lead the Board of Finance.

Robert Roy

Darien