Opinion
Letter: School bus policy a safety risk, needs to be addressed and made more reasonable
To the Editor:
In today’s busy world, what high school kid has 40 minutes in the morning and 40 in the afternoon to get back and forth two miles to school?
Furthermore, not all roads have sidewalks, so why are we risking our kid’s lives by asking them to walk?
We need to review the bussing policies here in Darien. Let’s choose a more reasonable cutoff distance. Many high school kids will still choose to drive, so plan for all the kids, and adjust the routes as necessary after the first month of the school year based on ridership.
Tom Lochtefeld
Darien
