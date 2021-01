To the Editors:

Having resigned as editor of The Bulletin at the end of 2020, I wanted to take this opportunity to offer thanks.

Thanks to the Wilton community for welcoming me 11 years ago and continuing to embrace The Bulletin as its paper of record. This month, The Bulletin is marking its 84th year serving Wilton. The past two years were a challenge as we were acquired by Hearst and acclimated to some changes, but Assistant Editor Patricia Gay, Sports Editor Tim Murphy and I always strove to bring an unbiased accounting of what was happening in Wilton government, the schools, the nonprofit arena, and the general community.

A personal thank you to former state Rep. Gail Lavielle, Rep. Tom O’Dea, and state Sen. Will Haskell for an “official citation” from the Connecticut General Assembly recognizing my time as editor. It was so gratifying not only to be recognized, but to be commended for leading the paper with “objectivity, professionalism, intuition, and perspicacity.” I am truly humbled and grateful. One of my priorities was to offer up The Bulletin’s editorial pages as a place for people to voice their opinions, whether I agreed with them or not.

The citation recognized me as an “honorary Wiltonian,” and I hope the community feels the same. I have often felt more invested in Wilton than in my own town in New York.

Finally, I would like to thank my staff through the years. Putting out a weekly newspaper and managing a 24/7 website is not a one-woman job, but the staff has been really small and dedicated. Patty and Tim, who left in November, contributed numerous story ideas and mountains of copy, supplemented on occasion by some very talented freelancers, particularly of late, Jarret Liotta.

I have always thought The Bulletin an elegant-looking newspaper, and that is due in no small part to Bryan Haeffele, who not only designs the front page every week, but often shoots our main photos as well. Leslie Costa, who designed the inside pages. Photographer Erik Trautmann has also contributed photos ranging from the dramatic to the sensitive and does a fabulous job with graduation. Just about any technical style issue I had found an answer with Ian Murren. Columnists Steve Hudspeth, Tom Moore of the American Legion, Sam Nunes of Woodcock Nature Center, former columnist Joe Brenner, and my army of Warrior Words columnists from Wilton High School have added the diversity of opinions that mark a good op-ed page.

And Charlie Howe, until a few months ago, was always out there trying to sell advertising in a difficult economy.

Local journalism is so important to a community. It is my fervent hope the people of Wilton will continue to support it through The Bulletin.

Jeannette Ross