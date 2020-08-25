Opinion

Letter: Residents should decide for themselves when it comes to Wood’s words

To the Editor:

Darien voters will need to decide for themselves what they believe Rep. Wood said to a constituent, what she did not say and what she meant. I read the Facebook post and the letters to the editor in the Aug. 13 edition of this paper.

In Rep. Wood’s response, she spends her time deflecting and blaming others. She states that campaign season brings out unfortunate behavior, three quarters of which may be true and perhaps is why campaign season is sometimes called “silly season.” However, she goes on to talk about Biden aligning with socialism, something that she did say in her conversation with the constituent. She talks about a “far-left” agenda on the state level and claims that “we get painted by a group of local Democrats as being extremists.” Rep. Wood has not been called far-right, or a fascist as Democrats near and far have been called far-left and socialists by Republicans here in Darien.

This also has an undercurrent of conspiracy theory. I have to ask, why would local Democrats focus on a candidate running unopposed when the national election is clearly the most important focus? Logically, they would not.

I will end with this, it not only takes courage to listen as Rep. Wood states, it also takes courage to speak up and address the issue directly. To date, Rep. Wood has not denied she said these things. She has said a lot of other things, but not that.

Voters will need to decide what she said, what she did not say and what she really meant by Election Day.

Will Simpson

Darien

The writer is a member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats.