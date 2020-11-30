Opinion

Letter: Residents have a chance to imprint history

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

To the Editor:

What does Darien mean to you? What would you like to say to Darien residents in 2070 as they read about life in town?

As part of our town’s 200th Bicentennial Celebration, the Museum of Darien will be a repository of a time capsule whose contents will reflect our daily lives. One of the objects will be a book composed of a collection of our reflections ... a book that the Darien Library will curate. And we’d like to include your insights!

Two easy ways to do it. Go online to http://bit.ly/darientimecapsule to read the instructions and then submit it online. Or if it is more convenient, write a less than 200 words reflection on an 8 1/2 x 11 sheet of paper and mail it to, or drop it off at, the Darien Library at 1441 Post Road. (Mark it to the attention of Ms. Caroline Lopez.)

The deadline for submission is Thursday, Dec. 31. The capsule will be sealed at a public ceremony next spring. All of the Bicentennial Events are made possible through the generous support of a host of in-town organizations.

Peter F. Eder

Darien

22020 Bicentennial subcommittee member