To the Editor:

What a wonderful town we live in. So many of the best things come from the grassroots activities of our citizens.

I arrived home from a vacation to find the lovely Pride signs on front lawns all over town. This message of inclusion and respect for all the diversity our town has to offer warms my heart, and it says so much to all of us that so many volunteered to pay for and put these signs up in honor of Pride month.

A special thanks to Michael Cortese and Ann Reed for making this happen: Michael spearheaded the project for the flags and Ann solicited orders for the signs up front and then distributed them. Hundreds have been displayed.

Liz Smith Mao

Darien