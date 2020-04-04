Opinion

Letter: Reminder — Darien Human Services, senior center still here to help

To the Editor:

During these challenging times, Darien Human Services would like to reassure residents we remain available to assist those in need. Please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.

We continue to maintain contact with seniors on our Emergency Call list. If you would like to be added or would like to add someone to the list, please call 203-656-7328 or email aramsteck@darienct.gov.

Additionally, although Darien Senior Programs at Mather Center is closed to the public, staff members are available to respond to your inquiries. Please call 203-656-7490 or email Beth Paris, Director, bparis@darienct.gov if you would like to be in touch with staff at The Mather Center.

Take care and stay well,

Ali Ramsteck, LCSW, Director Darien Human Services