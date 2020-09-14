Opinion

Letter: Reject divisiveness, support Maroney and Dineen for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

The divisiveness caused between our Board of Education and our Board of Finance last spring was unacceptable and unnecessary. Our Board of Finance members have children in our schools but they were brazenly accused of seeking to hurt those schools and its students. Their crime? In light of COVID-19 and the shutdown, they asked the Board of Ed for a reduced budget increase. Certain Democratic leaders seized upon this opportunistically, mischaracterizing the request as a budget “cut” and even “draconian.” This unnecessarily alarmed school parents when it was the last thing anyone needed.

Let’s work together as a town. Let’s reject divisiveness and opportunism. Send a message by voting to re-elect Dennis Maroney and Duke Dineen for Board of Ed on Nov. 3.

Alexander H. Davidson

Chairman

Darien Republican Town Committee