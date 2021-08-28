Letter: Public hearings to focus on Eversource tree removal, revegetation plans

To the Editor:

We have two important upcoming public Zoom meetings concerning the clearcutting of trees by Eversource.

Over the summer, we learned that Eversource plans to clear-cut trees at two locations Noroton Heights and the Little Brook Road and Raymond Street corridor. These areas are a small part of a statewide effort by the utility. Recently Eversource posted an overview on their website Fairfield County Transmission Corridor Vegetation Project. It describes the work they want to do in towns between Fairfield and Greenwich.

Eversource is also doing transmission vegetation "maintenance" work across the state, but none of those projects have made it to their website.

The bottom line is that a privately held utility plans to clear-cut trees throughout Connecticut and has not conducted a single environmental impact study. Eversource with the approval of CT-DOT wants to clear areas around tracks and have said they are not liable for any safety risks or harm opening the tracks to trespassers will create. They have said they will replant but don't address aggressive invasives which make any planting plan they put forward moot.

Eversource uses broad generalizations (trees are the #1 cause of power outages in CT) as scare tactics. When asked for underlying data, Eversource has chosen not to provide any documentation from the UCONN/Eversource Energy Center or internal research.

Meeting Information:

1. Sept. 1, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Public Information Meeting, Town of Darien, Eversource Energy's Vegetation Management Program for Transmission Lines.

Join Zoom Meeting at: https://darienps.zoom.us/j/92216997400 Meeting ID: 922 1699 7400

2. Sept. 8, 2021, 6 p.m. Public Hearing for Proposed Tree Removal on Little Brook Road and Raymond Street (entrance to Dunlap and Selleck's Wood Nature Preserve) By Eversource Energy.

Join Zoom Meeting; https://darienps.zoom.us/j/94236650723 Meeting ID: 942 3665 0723

I encourage everyone to log-on.

Natalie Tallis

Darien