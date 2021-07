To the Editor:

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jayme Stevenson for her years of service as Darien’s First Selectman.

When I heard that she was stepping down, I was extremely sad for our town as she has led us through some very tough times in a professional manner. Jayme has not had to resort to divisive tactics as some might lead you to believe. Rather she has done her job with both strength and humility leading our town to be one of the most sought after locations in the tri-state area.

Furthermore, Jayme led the Board of Selectman and the town of Darien through one of the toughest years in history with COVID-19. Not only did residents not receive a tax increase last year, our schools and town did not suffer any repercussions in the process. And through Jayme’s leadership, the town has increased the amount of affordable housing while still retaining local control.

Darien will be losing one of its most important assets next year in Jayme Stevenson. Let’s hope our residents realize that our town has been doing something incredibly right while the rest of the state is suffering. Thank Jayme for leading us in the right direction.

Cara Gately

Shelton