To the Editor:

According to his obituary in The New York Times, Jon Lindbergh went to Darien High School and spent as much time as he could on Long Island Sound, my beloved Scott Cove actually.

From there he went on to become one of the world’s earliest aquanauts and explored the ocean depths, pioneered cave diving and participated in daring underwater recovery missions making a perfect bookend to his father Charles Lindbergh’s aviation exploits.

I bring this up because of my enthusiasm for Soundwaters and its programs for educating school children on aquatic life on Long Island Sound and show Jon’s career as an example of its effect.

Vincent Arguimbau

Darien