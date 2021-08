To the Editor:

I have noticed a profound lack of respect by certain people in this town for the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. People really ought to educate themselves. I grew up next door to and was friends with a girl who had polio at the age of 2 and was crippled for life.

At the time, there were no legal protections for individuals with disabilities. As a result, although she was intellectually perfectly capable, in elementary school she was isolated and placed into a group of children with an assortment of special needs entirely unrelated to hers.

The school system refused to let her into the high school and attempted to send a tutor to her home instead. It was only after a long fight by her parents and her father agreeing to bring her and her wheel chair to and from school each day that she was finally allowed to learn along with everyone else. When she graduated from high school, no one would give her a job. Her Congressman finally found her one after a year of unemployment.

Today such mistreatment would be viewed as barbaric and illegal, which it is. In yesteryear, it was par for the course, as people with disabilities were regularly excluded from common activities, regardless of how gifted they were.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, people with disabilities legally must be afforded a level playing field so that they can function and shine just like everyone else. The average American will suffer four bouts of disability during the course of his or her lifetime. So while you may think that disability is something that only happens to others, in point of fact it will happen to most of us.

Thanks to the legal battles fought and won by people in the past who showed tremendous courage in the face of contemptible ignorance, there are now legal protections for people who grapple with disabilities — and there are legal consequences for those who insist upon disrespecting the laws protecting those individuals.

If you lack the intelligence and common decency to accord respect to an individual with a disability, perhaps you will at least have the common sense to understand that you could easily become that person who you feel so free to disparage.

Margaret Rague

Darien