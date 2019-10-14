Opinion

Letter: Pear Tree Point Beach improvements will benefit seniors

To the Editor:

I am a Darien resident and in favor of the project proposed for Pear Tree Point Beach. I have seen the model of the new building and I think it is very attractive and most importantly handicapped accessible! It is only slightly larger than the current building but so much nicer!

There are many seniors in Darien who cannot safely walk on a sandy beach or climb up to the gazebo. This new facility will include a ramp and an elevator. The building will have a deck with a direct view of the water and the boats passing in and out of the harbor. It will be the most beautiful view in Darien available to all residents. I envision lots of residents sitting on the deck with their coffee and a sandwich. I imagine various groups in Darien will use the facility for small meetings and parties. What a lovely place to play cards or meet friends for lunch. For once, an event at the beach can be planned whether rain or shine.

I want to encourage residents to view the model in the lobby of the Town Hall. See for yourself what an attractive new facility this will be for our town. Plan to come to the next Pear Tree Building Committee meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 and speak in favor of this building. Or, you can email Pamela Gery the Director of Darien Park & Rec. at: pgery@darienct.gov or call her at: 203-656-7325. You can also email Lori Bora, Chairman of Darien Park and Rec. at: lbora@darienct.gov. Your support is needed.

Theodora Osgood

Darien