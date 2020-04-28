Opinion

Letter: Pear Tree Point Beach Road is currently an ‘obstacle course’

To the Editor:

Have you tried to drive down to Pear Tree point Beach? Well it’s almost impossible to just take a ride down there. The walkers and runners and dogs have taken over the road and actually get mad that you are driving there. They are parking cars all over the place. It’s like a obstacle course, trying to not hit the parked cars and the walkers that take up the whole road. I had to beep my horn to make runners that were running side by side across the road to move and I get swore at. I don’t understand why the town has closed the beach. After all, all they have to do is just park their cars all over the place and walk in. And I though the main reason to close the beaches was so that people don’t congregate there.

And on another note. Why can’t the town make Pear Tree Point Road one way Memorial Day until Labor Day? Walkers on one side only and cars on the other. It sure would make it easier for the drivers.

Sharon Hanks Bixler

Darien