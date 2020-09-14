Opinion

Letter: Parent and Burke are who Darien needs on the Board of Ed

For the first time since 2014, we have a contested Board of Education race and the opportunity to choose the best people for the job. We must pay close attention to our town’s education system and vote to elect the right people to lead our schools.

We are lucky to have a choice in candidates for Darien’s Board of Education. I am supporting Mike Burke and Sara Parent. Mike is a lawyer who has served on the board for the past six years. He has been an instrumental part of teacher negotiations and policy changes that have made Darien a better place to work for our teachers. Sara is a trained educator. She has been a leader in our school community for years and knows the issues facing Darien’s schools well. Mike and Sara are the people we need to help our schools be the best they can be.

Margaret Rague

Darien