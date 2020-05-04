Opinion

To the Editor:

It is with heavy heart I bear the news our Town of Darien Memorial Day Parade is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need to protect our neighbors from undue exposure to risk makes this decision necessary.

While Governor Lamont may ease the stricture on public gatherings currently in place over the ensuing weeks, it is now a logistical impossibility to proceed as we had hoped.

Though the Parade has been cancelled, Memorial Day will still be observed on Monday, May 25.

I encourage each of you to carve out some time in your day to honor those who have given their lives in the defense of our Republic and in so doing, have safeguarded our ability to remain a nation imbued with liberty and freedom.

I thank you all for your encouragement and the concerns you have expressed over these past eight weeks, and rest assured, the Board of Selectmen and the members of the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission look forward to seeing you all again at next year’s Parade!

Stay well, remain hopeful, always be grateful.

Terry Gaffney

Chair, Memorial Day Parade Committee