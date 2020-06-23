Opinion

Letter: Palmer’s Market has been an invaluable resource during pandemic

Darien Girl Scouts created thank you signs for Palmer's front window. These were made by Lauren Devens and Cynthia Clough's eighth grade Girl Scout troop 50469. That troop also made signs for Post 53.

To the Editor:

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Palmer’s Market, the Palmer family, and all of the volunteers who provided grocery delivery service to our family while all quarantined with the Covid virus. Our family got hit hard with all four of us contracting the virus and being quarantined to our home for over a month.

Knowing that we could continue to get groceries from Palmer’s was a huge relief and quickly became one less thing that we had to worry about. We honestly have no idea how we would have made it through without this service. What started as a “call in” service quickly got streamlined to being able to order online for next day delivery. Sometimes our groceries were packed and delivered from friends volunteering and sometimes by members of the Darien Police department. No matter who we spoke to or who made the delivery, they were always pleasant and delivered with a smile on their faces.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Palmer’s and want to make sure that the community recognizes the invaluable role that this local, family owned business played in keeping our family well fed during this challenging time.

The Rogers Family

Darien