Letter: Owner of Sugar Bowl overwhelmed by community generosity with GoFundMe

To the Editor:

When the idea of a GoFundMe first came up after we were forced to close during this pandemic, I thought we might get a little support. My staff needed the support being suddenly out of jobs.

While the goal was set at $25,000, I never thought we would get close to that. As of this week, the GoFundMe has raised over $22,000. We are overwhelmed with the community’s generosity.

This will make such a different in the staff of the Sugar Bowl’s lives during this tough time. We cannot thank the Darien community enough.

Bob Mazza

Owner

The Sugar Bowl Luncheonette