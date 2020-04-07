https://www.darientimes.com/opinion/article/Letter-Owner-of-Sugar-Bowl-overwhelmed-by-15184157.php
Opinion
Letter: Owner of Sugar Bowl overwhelmed by community generosity with GoFundMe
Photo: Contributed
To the Editor:
When the idea of a GoFundMe first came up after we were forced to close during this pandemic, I thought we might get a little support. My staff needed the support being suddenly out of jobs.
While the goal was set at $25,000, I never thought we would get close to that. As of this week, the GoFundMe has raised over $22,000. We are overwhelmed with the community’s generosity.
This will make such a different in the staff of the Sugar Bowl’s lives during this tough time. We cannot thank the Darien community enough.
Bob Mazza
Owner
The Sugar Bowl Luncheonette
