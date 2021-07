To the Editor:

Darien voters will have an exciting opportunity to vote for Tara Ochman for first selectman on Election Day in November.

Tara brings a wealth of leadership experience as the former chair of the Darien Board of Education. She led our school system during the pandemic, superintendent searches as well as supported responsible school budgets which have maintained Darien’s status as one of the best school systems in the nation.

Election Day seems so far away. But this year’s local election will determine who sets the direction and vision of our hometown. During these months as you get to know Tara, I hope you will join me in supporting Tara Ochman for First Selectman.

Elizabeth Hall

Darien