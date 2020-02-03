Opinion

Letter: Now is the time to join the Action Network of Darien Democrats

To the Editor:

Voting officially begins today with the Iowa Caucus. By the time this letter is published the narrative on the race for the Democratic Nomination for President will undergo a new story line. The most likely result is that this race won’t be decided for some time. Connecticut, with its own primary on April 28 will likely play a major role this time. The primary will allow Connecticut Democrats to have their voices heard as to who their Presidential nominee will be.

ANDD, The Action Network of Darien Democrats, is an independent grass roots Democratic organization whose mission is to get our Democratic candidates elected. If you believe in protecting our planet against man made climate change, join us. If you believe in stronger gun legislation as we do, volunteer your time. If you believe that we need a more compassionate President with character and decency, now is the time to get involved. Please visit our website www.anddems.com to join now.

Randall Klein

Darien