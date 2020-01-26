Opinion

Letter: New Democratic Party Leadership in Darien?

To the Editor:

To a person, Darien has experienced, thoughtful and caring Democrats on the RTM and on all boards and committees. The residents of Darien are grateful for the time and dedication of our local public servants. Republicans and Democrats work well together, and it shows.

The Democratic Town Committee had a strong hand in finding fine candidates to town offices. However, where the DTC’s performance is often disappointing is in the discourse when state and municipal interests collide. For example, in last year’s effort to “regionalize” schools, the response by the DTC leadership was slow and not forceful.

The DTC said that it needed to debate the issue first. There is nothing debatable about what House Speaker Aresimowicz and Majority Leader Duff, both in the employ of the unions, one contractually, the other virtually, proposed. Democrats in small towns elsewhere in Connecticut rose up strongly and helped to defeat the plan, although it may just be “undead.”

If the new effort by the town Democrats in creating a PAC is intended to have a stronger voice for municipalities in Hartford, then this is a welcome development. Many sound proposals by Republicans, especially by our Representative Terrie Wood, to bring fiscal sanity back to the Assembly, have fallen on deaf ears. Sometimes the opposition within a party can achieve better results than the other side of the aisle.

Such opposition within the State Democrats has never been more urgently needed than now when their caucus has drifted to the left. The socialists are on a warpath. Unfunded liabilities and union benefits are completely out of control. The uniting mission for the R’s and the D’s must be to keep the State’s hands off our schools and our budgets, and to find solutions for Connecticut’s fiscal disaster on the state level, not in the towns.

Bert von Stuelpnagel

Republican Town Committee Treasurer