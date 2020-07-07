Opinion

Letter: Meet the Action Network of Darien Democrats team on Saturday at UCBC

Action Network of Darien Democrats Action Network of Darien Democrats Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Meet the Action Network of Darien Democrats team on Saturday at UCBC 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Come down to Upper Crust Bagel & Cafe to learn about the Action Network of Darien Democrats and how you can be a part of the action! Election Day is only 4 months away. It will take all of us working together to win the White House, flip the Senate and hold the House. Learn about what you can do to help. We will have a table outside with important resource material as well as ANDD hats, pins, and bumper stickers.

The Action Network of Darien Democrats formed in November of 2019. We are a passionate group of Darien voters who have rolled up our sleeves and are doing the hard work to ensure we take back our democracy and protect our institutions.

Our mission is to elect Democrats to local, state and national office.

Our accomplishments to date include:

— Called more than 8,000 voters in Darien, Arizona, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Maine

— Participated in campaign activities at the Iowa caucus and in New Hampshire for the primary

— Traveled to Pennsylvania to register voters

— Texted more than 5,000 voters in Darien and Maine

— Sent out 2,000 post cards to Darien voters

— Wrote dozens of letters to the editor to give voice to our party and ideas

— Donated to Democratic Town Committees and Democratic PACS

—Raised funding to support all these initiatives and more. We will be continuing many of these activities and more in the coming months.

Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday at Upper Crust Bakery & Cafe, 980 Post Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask and we will be maintaining a safe physical distance.

Visit us at www.anddems.com

The Action Network of Darien Democrats