Letter: Maroney’s Board of Ed service is thoughtful, impassioned

To the Editor:

As a parent of twin sons starting 9th grade in a new school, like many of your readers I am keenly and warily focused on school reopening.

I recently spoke with Dennis Maroney, one of our candidates for re-election to Board of Ed (along with Vice Chairman Duke Dineen), about the issues our schools face. So impressed with his thoughts about the return to school, particularly with regards to the emotional and mental health of our children, I asked him to summarize his thoughts on that subject so I could share it with your readers:

“I believe mental health is of utmost importance especially during this pandemic. Humans need structure and especially children. With the turmoil the virus has placed upon students, we need to closely monitor and provide support for the mental health of children. Those that have special needs already identified may need more assistance, those that did not previously exhibit signs may now need assistance, and most likely all students will need help with how to cope with the stress and strain of the new normal. We need to exercise our mental health the same way we do with physical health. “

I am proud to have Dennis on Darien Board of Education and excited to help him get re-elected in November. Thank you, Dennis, for your thoughtful and impassioned service to our schools and our children.

Alexander H Davidson

Chairman

Darien Republican Town Committee