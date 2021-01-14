Letter: Looking forward to reestablishing respectful, responsible dialogue post-election

To the Editors:
Donald Trump’s baseless assertions regarding election results led directly to the assault on our nation’s Capitol building. The enabling Trumpist wing of the Republican party is equally to blame for the growing damage - together with Trump they continue to lie to the American public about election results, and then cite the concerns of the people that they misled as the basis for hijacking the electoral college process. Importantly, condemning the insurgents without condemning Trump and his enablers is a whitewash.