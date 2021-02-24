Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter: Libertarian Party seeks members in Darien

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

To the Editor:

Thoughtful conservatives are in a quandary as to who speaks for them now that the Republican party is a lawless proponent of mob rule. We may be at the same inflection point in American history where one party dies off and a lesser one takes its place as it did after the Whig party loss in the election 1852. Currently the Libertarian Party with core values of honoring the Constitution, rule of law, and small government best represents conservative principles with which to loyally argue against Democrat overreach.

As a minor party, they have hard work ahead of them to obtain ballot petition signatures from voters for local and state candidacies. I would like to form a Darien Town Committee for the Libertarian party. Those of you interested in helping please contact me at vincent@libertarian.gmail.

Vincent Arguimbau

Darien