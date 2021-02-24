Letter: Libertarian Party seeks members in Darien

Hearst Connecticut Media

To the Editor:

Thoughtful conservatives are in a quandary as to who speaks for them now that the Republican party is a lawless proponent of mob rule. We may be at the same inflection point in American history where one party dies off and a lesser one takes its place as it did after the Whig party loss in the election 1852. Currently the Libertarian Party with core values of honoring the Constitution, rule of law, and small government best represents conservative principles with which to loyally argue against Democrat overreach.