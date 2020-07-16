Opinion

Letter: League of Women Voters reminds residents of August primary, absentee ballot process

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: League of Women Voters reminds residents of August primary, absentee ballot process 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

The League of Woman Voters of Darien would like to remind everyone that the Connecticut Dual Presidential Preference primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for absentee ballots have been sent by the Secretary of State to all eligible voters in the state.

Pursuant to Executive Order 7 QQ, COVID-19 may be used as a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot. Recipients should complete the application form and return it to the Darien Town Clerk’s office in the postage paid envelope that is provided with the application. Applications will be processed by the Town Clerk and beginning on July 21, a ballot will then be sent to the individual voter with instructions on completing the ballot and returning it in a designated envelope to the Town Clerk.

If you do not receive your absentee ballot within a week of requesting it, call the Town Clerk at 203-656-7307 or go online to download an application at https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter -Information/Absentee-Voting and follow the instructions on the application.

All absentee ballots must be received by the Town Clerk’s office by close of election in order to be counted.

Alternatively, you may, of course, vote at your polling place. Connecticut law mandates the opening of poll sites for in person voting. A Safe Poll plan has been submitted to the Secretary of State for approval. Examples of guidelines for each site include provisions such as supplying masks, gloves, and sanitizer for the poll workers and sanitizers for voter use. Signage will remind voters to use masks and exercise social distancing. Voting booths and equipment will be disinfected after each use and stationary plexiglass shields will separate poll workers from voters. Pens and pencils will not be reused. Occupancy of poll sites will be limited to 50 percent of maximum building capacity.

However, if because of the virus or for other reasons you prefer to vote absentee, the League assures all voters that in Connecticut voting by mail is safe and secure. Your right to vote is important so please exercise it on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

For more detailed information, visit the Secretary of the State’s website: https://portal.ct.gov/sots/Common-Elements/V5-Template—-Redesign/Elections—Voting—Home-Page.

Joan Davis

Clara Sartori

League of Women Voters of Darien