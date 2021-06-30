Letter: Keep town land out of Pride flag displays

To the Editor:

Is anyone else fed up with the rainbow madness all over Darien?

I get tolerance but this goes beyond that to promotion/celebration. Of course, the library/schools follow suit further confusing the vulnerable.

Then there’s the story of a man who took down a Pride flag at one of our beaches and Jayme Stevenson’s “sad and discouraging” comment. Maybe the man is trying to reclaim the rainbow and doesn’t consent with what the town is doing in everyone’s name. He shouldn’t be seen as a criminal.

I don’t remember being asked whether this was something we should do. Go for it, if you want to display whatever on your own property but stop with the town’s involvement . That goes for Jayme Stevenson, too.

Chet Saur

Darien