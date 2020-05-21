Opinion

Letter: Joe Biden is the choice for President

To the Editor:

In less than six months, Americans will have the opportunity to choose who they want to lead them as the next President of the United States.

In these challenging days, we are seeing in real time how crisis reveals character. The President must display character traits Americans demand to sit behind the Resolute Desk. As voters thoughtfully consider their choice, character traits such as compassion, empathy, kindness, respect, decency, and inclusion will weigh heavily. For me, and I hope you will agree with your vote, Joe Biden is the clear choice.

Joe Biden has the experience our country needs during a crisis and the vision to navigate our way forward. He will bring our country together instead of dividing it. Electing Joe Biden will rekindle the relationships and stature we have lost on the international stage as well as creating access to opportunity for all equally and fairly. Science, facts, and our institutions will once again be respected.

Yes, this clearly is the most important election of our lifetime. Joe cannot do this without your help. Now more than ever, we all need to participate.

Here is how: Download the Team Joe app by texting Joe 30330 on Twitter and get weekly updates by joining Joe’s Soul Squad by going to joebiden.com/soul-squad. Want to get involved locally? Join ANDD - The Action Network of Darien Democrats. Reach out to us at anddems.com or text us at 203-943-1162.

Randy Klein

Darien