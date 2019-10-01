Opinion

Letter: It’s time for Darien to call for cease fires on deer hunting

To the Editor:

In Tom and Laurie McGrath’s recent letter to persuade residents to find a bowhunter to shoot their neighborhood’s deer, they neglected to say that hunting is quite unpopular in our state, mirroring a countrywide trend that has seen the hunting community wane for three decades.

Fewer than one percent of Connecticut residents stalk, terrorize and hunt deer. The remaining nimrods are clamoring for more access to deer on private property despite the risks that weaponizing human-caused problems creates a public nuisance.

Without new generations who find joy in stealing the lives of defenseless deer, the state agency that sells hunting licenses eventually will be forced to address the interests of wildlife watchers rather than just the interest of a loud-mouthed minority who chase four-legged animals with bows and rifles. Now the agency encourages the public interest in violently targeting deer by inventing social benefits to excuses the rampages. We hear about the need to defend flowers from over-browsing. We hear about heading off collisions between automobiles and deer. We’re told hunters feed the hungry. We hear that hunters protect our communities from Lyme disease.

All these excuses conceal the sordid truth—that deer hunters simply relish murdering wildlife. When arrows are shot into the bodies of deer lured to apple piles, the animals run for up to two miles before they drop and bleed to death on someone else’s property. Don’t fall for it.

Also, addressing the topic of overpopulation, let’s begin with the truth. Humans are the most overpopulated specie on the planet, period. We are the ones responsible for overdevelopment, pollution and habitat destruction. In contrast, nature is being managed to death. It’s time for Darien to call for cease fires, and reverse a trend that’s bad for all of us - shooting our way out of every human-caused problem.

Priscilla Feral

President

Friends of Animals