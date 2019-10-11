Opinion

Letter: Increasing traffic on the roads near Pear Tree Point Beach would be dangerous

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Increasing traffic on the roads near Pear Tree Point Beach would be dangerous 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

If the Town of Darien wants to improve the Pear Tree Point Beach infrastructure, the first priority should be to address the issue of the dangerous Pear Tree Point access road. This lovely, scenic, winding road attracts an inordinately large number of pedestrians, runners, and bicycle riders, including young children and babies in strollers. Yet there are no sidewalks. And worse, in many places there are stretches of stone walls and fences that make it impossible to even step off the roadway. It would be irresponsible for the Town to not address this issue before undertaking anything that would increase automobile traffic on Pear Tree Point Road.

Edward V. Spurgeon

Darien