Letter: If you want to kill deer, go somewhere else — don’t do it in Darien

I have lived in Darien for most of my life. Around a third of that time has been spent in a quiet, secluded, woodsy area of the Tokeneke District, where deer run wild.

Many a time, my family and I have stopped and gawked at these serene, majestic creatures and their children, sporting little antlers and flaunting white tails.

These creatures are so gorgeous, so other wordly, and I can’t even imagine hurting them. They don’t pose any threat. All they wish to do is graze and keep their children safe from hunters and other natural predators, such as foxes.

As I’m sure you’re well aware, Darien is a place where animals have always been allowed to roam free, whether it’s our own pets or a wild animal.

And if you do hunt-consider this. When you kill a deer for your own twisted, sadistic joy, you are most likely robbing an innocent fawn of its mother. They are animals, yes, but what would you do if your mother was taken from you, of such an early age? Imagine that poor fawn, crying for its mother, looking for food. This isn’t the 1800s. You don’t need to hunt innocent creatures for food anymore. You’re killing things for your own pleasure. Deer may not be human, but killing is killing. If you want to hunt, go somewhere else. We don’t want you harming the deer here.

Ellie Charney, age 12

Darien