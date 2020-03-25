Opinion

Letter: Grateful to Blumenthal’s staff for help returning son to Darien after Peru closed borders

To the Editor:

Our deepest thanks to the amazing staff of Senator Richard Blumenthal, who helped our son return to Darien from Peru, where he was stranded after Peru suddenly shut its borders on March 16.

After we called his office, Senator Blumenthal's staff contacted the State Department immediately. They stayed in close touch with us, sending updates at night and over the weekend. Our son was able to get out Monday night, March 23, largely due to the efforts of Senator Blumenthal and his excellent staff.

We are very grateful!

Lisa Speer

Darien