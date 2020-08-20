Opinion

Letter: Former teacher, principal questions whether it is safe to reopen schools

To the Editor:

Our educators are trying valiantly to make our schools safe, but are we kidding ourselves if we think they will be?

As a retired principal, teacher, mother, and grandmother, I am writing to share issues parents and faculty should have adequately answered before schools are reopened.

Questions regarding the safety of the environment:

1. Are procedures in place to maintain distancing while walking in the halls, using lavatories, arrival and dismissal?

2. Will safe distancing be in place during fire and hurricane drills?

3. Do doors have to be opened by hand?

4. Frequency of hand washing — Where will this be available? Where there be enough supplies?

5. Have air filters been upgraded to the MERV13 level, as recommended by CDC?

Questions regarding children and adults:

1. Will children’s temperature be checked before they get on the bus? Will there be adequate spacing between children on the bus?

2. Will all staffs’, teachers’, and visitors’ temperatures be checked before entering the building?

3. If a student or teacher gets COVID-19, what is the plan for that class?

4. Are there faculty over 60 years old?

5. How will the safety guidelines work when children take their masks off for lunch?

6. Are there provisions for childcare for teachers’ children? Teachers must now work full time while their children will be in school half time. It is wrong to expect teachers to bear this financial burden.

Concerns regarding instruction and the learning environment:

Many schools are planning to have 12 students in a classroom at separate desks, widely spaced, facing forward. Students will stay at their desk for the day, with no sharing of materials or small-group instruction. There will be no recess with others, students will have lunch in the classroom, and will always at their desk. Teachers will need to stay in a location in the room where they’re televised for students who are at home.

There cannot be individual attention under these circumstances. This plan for safety is the opposite of what one would recommend for a positive learning environment, supporting children academically and socially. Schools should not open until it is safe to be there. Under these conditions, why risk lives to be in school?

Sheila Sherwood

Darien

The writer is a former long-time teacher in Greenwich and a former principal in Milford. Her daughter teaches in Wilton.