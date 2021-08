To the Editor:

Darien voters will have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to vote two senior leaders of Darien’s CDSP (Council of Darien School Parents) — Julie Best and Stacey Tie — to the Darien Board of Education this November.

Julie, who has served on the executive board of the CDSP for the past four years, has worked with three past superintendents, two Board of Education chairs and through one global pandemic. She has helped improve communications between the PTOs, served on the Strategic Planning Committee for the district and has three children who have been through the town’s schools for the past 11 years. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and a strong advocate for the value of every student.

Stacey who has been on the CDSP for seven years, has worked tirelessly as the chair of the Special Education and Budget Committees in addition to serving on the Town’s Finance & Budget Committee as a colleague to me. Because of her volunteer work with CDSP, Stacey uniquely understood the issues facing schools and was a strong factor in helping F&B have productive conversations around the school budget. As a finance graduate, Stacey also knows the numbers and has delivered significant savings to the town working on F&B while adding improvements in many areas of the education program.

Darien could not find two better informed, committed candidates who are ready to work for all the students, the parents and the town on the Darien Board of Education. Join me on Nov. 2 in voting for Julie and Stacey for BOE.

Lisa Yarnell

Darien