Letter to the Editor: Donate wreaths for Darien's Spring Grove Cemetery to honor our veterans

We are writing in support of Wreaths Across America.

For the past few years, we have donated wreaths (one wreath costs $15, five wreaths cost $75) and our time to this worthy endeavor. We have found it very fulfilling to place a wreath on a Darien soldier’s headstone and say a quick prayer of thanks.

These soldiers fought in wars to preserve the freedom we enjoy today. Now we urge you to honor their sacrifice by purchasing wreaths.

The Spring Grove Cemetery was the first cemetery for veterans in the state of Connecticut and is the resting place for over 2,000 veterans. The laying of the wreaths is scheduled for Dec. 17, just days away.

This is a wonderful town that comes together when needed. Let’s prove that once again by donating a wreath(s) to Wreaths Across America for the Spring Grove Cemetery veterans.

You can order wreaths at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Under the red “sponsor a wreath” button on the home page, there are links to sponsor a specific cemetery. Use the location code of CTSGVD to donate to the Spring Grove Cemetery.

Dennis and Holly Maroney, Darien