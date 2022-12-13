Letter to the Editor: Donate wreaths for Darien's Spring Grove Cemetery to honor our veterans

Wreath donations needed for Spring Grove Cemetery We are writing in support of Wreaths Across America. \u00a0 For the past few years, we have donated wreaths (one wreath costs $15, five wreaths cost $75) and our time to this worthy endeavor. We have found it very fulfilling to place a wreath on a Darien soldier\u2019s headstone and say a quick prayer of thanks. \u00a0 These soldiers fought in wars to preserve the freedom we enjoy today. Now we urge you to honor their sacrifice by purchasing wreaths. \u00a0 The Spring Grove Cemetery was the first cemetery for veterans in the state of Connecticut and is the resting place for over 2,000 veterans. The laying of the wreaths is scheduled for Dec. 17, just days away. \u00a0 This is a wonderful town that comes together when needed. Let\u2019s prove that once again by donating a wreath(s) to Wreaths Across America for the Spring Grove Cemetery veterans. \u00a0 You can order wreaths at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Under the red \u201csponsor a wreath\u201d button on the home page, there are links to sponsor a specific cemetery. Use the location code of CTSGVD to donate to the Spring Grove Cemetery.\u00a0 Dennis and Holly Maroney, Darien