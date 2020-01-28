Opinion

Letter: Dismayed by RTC vice chairman’s letter, hope political parties work to increase civic engagement

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Dismayed by RTC vice chairman’s letter, hope political parties work to increase civic engagement 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

I have read with interest the competing descriptions of the new local Democratic Town Committee PAC known as ANDD by members of the committee and in the critique by Alexander Davidson, Vice Chairman of the Republican Town Committee.

Frankly, ANDD does not sound like ground-breaking stuff. Most of the activities strike me as normal functions of a local town committee of either party. If it generates more substantive discussion of issues and perhaps some long-absent competitive races, it sounds like a healthy exercise in local politics.

I am dismayed by both the tenor and substance of Vice Chairman Davidson’s response in which he slings epithets including “Democratic Party Cabal” and “Actually Nothing Doing Democrats.” The Democrats are accused of “playing partisan politics.” (Aren’t local party committees inherently partisan?) For good measure, Mr. Davidson suggests that voters who elect Democrats are “dumb.”

I find myself wondering whether this represents the views of the RTC or if Mr. Davidson is freelancing. I can only hope that this is an aberration and that we are not sliding into the odious communication style we have seen on the national level these past three years.

Although I am a registered Democrat, I have never voted a straight party ticket and I am unlikely to become an “activist.” Over the years I have had the good fortune to work with Jayme Stevenson, Terrie Wood, and Bob Duff on various issues affecting our town. I have consistently voted for all three- not based on party affiliation or complete agreement with their policy positions, but because I believe they are effective, responsible, and ethical leaders.

I hope the ANDD effort produces some results and that the RTC redoubles its efforts so both parties can register more voters, recruit more candidates, and compete robustly in the marketplace of ideas. Even with the current political polarization in the nation at large, it is my hope that our community can maintain the extraordinary level of volunteerism, civic engagement, and civility that has defined our local politics for two hundred years.

Bruce Hill

Darien