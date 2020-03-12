Opinion

Letter: Dept of Human services offers grocery cards for Darien families impacted by school closure

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

To the Editor:

Darien Human Services would like to reassure town residents that our essential services will continue to be available during the current health crisis. Residents in need should contact the department at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, at aramsteck@darienct.gov, to schedule an appointment prior to coming to Town Hall. We are available for appointments Monday through Friday, 8:30 - 4:30.

All families with children currently receiving Free or Reduced Lunch through the Darien Public Schools will be eligible for a grocery store gift card through the Human Services Department, please call 203-656-7328 for more information.

There has been some interest in donations to help financially struggling families in Darien. We welcome gift cards to grocery stores (Stop and Shop, Palmers, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Shop Rite, etc). Monetary donations are always appreciated as well. Our office is located in Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Rd, Room 109.

We continue to monitor the situation closely, of particular concern are the elderly residents and vulnerable populations. We are working closely with Town Officials, Department of Health, Senior Programs staff and At Home in Darien staff.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact the Human Services Department at 203-656-7328.

Ali Ramsteck, LCSW

Director