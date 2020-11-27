Opinion

Letter: Depot thanks Darien Police for help with storm damaged tent

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Depot thanks Darien Police for help with storm damaged tent 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following letter was sent to Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson. It is reprinted here at the author’s request.

To the Editor:

A big thank you to you, chief, and our Darien Police Department.

Our outside lighted tent that we have been holding the kid’s meetings under was demolished in the recent wind storm, leaving it in a very dangerous “position.” It was blown halfway across the back lot, lights hanging, and the metal poles were bent. To say it was in a dangerous position is an understatement — it needed to come down.

On behalf of the Depot board of directors, staff and students, thank you Sgt. Moore, Gannon, Holder and Nair for your help. The policemen not only dismantled the tent in the freezing cold weather, but stacked the bent metal tubes out of the way, folded the canopy and removed the lighting so everything was safe and less of a danger. Chief, I don’t know how they didn’t turn to human icicles. This was a big undertaking, and it was freezing outside.

Chief, once again thank you to Sgt. T.J. Moore, Officers Gannon, Holder and Nair. The Depot appreciates the women and men of our Darien Police Department.

Janice Marzano

Depot program director