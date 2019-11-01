Opinion

Letter: Depot’s SADD chapter grateful for community support for mental health awareness fair

To the Editor:

We would first like to thank Editor Susan Shultz for the amazing job done by The Darien Times covering community events and news in Darien. You have been doing a great job for many years, congratulations!

On behalf of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Darien Domestic Abuse Council and Respect Works, we would like to thank everyone that attended and participated in our Community Mental Health Awareness Fair/ Family Fun Day recently. Thank you Hindley School, for giving us permission to use the grounds. We would publicly like to thank the organizations that helped us to make the day so special; Darien Police Department, Darien Arts Center, Noroton Heights Stop and Shop, Noroton Fire Department, Town of Darien — Department of Public Works, Post 53, The Renfrew Center, The Rowan Center, Liberation Programs, At Home In Darien, Parent Awareness, Kids In Crisis, American Automobile Assn., Giovanni’s at Water’s Edge, Michael Joseph Catering, Waveny LifeCare Network, The HUB, Communities 4 Action, Silver Hill Hospital, Fresh Green Light Driving School, Tim Simpson Hauling, and The Laurel House. A big thank you to the Depot Volunteer Club for all your help. Thank you Sandra Fox, for taking the time to go to each table, ask questions, and write such a great, informative article.

Thank you to State Representative Terrie Wood and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson for taking the time to attend. Thank you to The Darien Police Association for sponsoring the Bouncy House Obstacle Course. A BIG thank you to HRTM Consulting (Kronos Certified Partner) for sponsoring the band, TRIBAL LEGACY, which had everyone on their feet dancing and singing.

Sage Gupta & Kaitlyn Olvany, Co-Presidents of SADD

Catie Duggan, Charlotte Sulger & Maddie Joyce, Co-Presidents of Respect Works