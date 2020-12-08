Opinion

Letter: Depot grateful for Noroton Heights’ help with Christmas lights

The Depot is grateful to the Noroton Heights Fire Department for helping to put Christmas lights up.

The following letter was sent to Noroton Heights Fire Department Chief Shaun Volin. It is reprinted here at the author’s request.

To the Editor:

On behalf of The Depot Youth Center, we once again thank you for putting up our holiday lights. We appreciate the generosity and time the women and men spent making sure that everything was perfect.

We would like to thank 1st Assistant Chief Zach McEwan; 2nd Assistant chief Justin Plank, Lieutenant Chris von Studpnagel, Jake Czelada, Will Lopez, Maya Petrosz, Oliver Swift, Grace Martini, Andrew Naring and Supervisor JP Ezzo for making the time to come put up our lights.

Again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Janice Marzano

Program Director

The Depot Youth Center

Editor’s Note: All three fire departments in the Town of Darien are comprised of 100 percent volunteer dedicated women and men from our community, who are always seeking new volunteers. All necessary training and equipment is provided by the departments. Anyone interested in volunteering should inquire to the department closest to them.