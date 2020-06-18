https://www.darientimes.com/opinion/article/Letter-Democratic-Board-of-Ed-candidates-thank-15349478.php
Letter: Democratic Board of Ed candidates thank the DTC for nomination
We would like to express our thanks to the Democratic Town Committee for nominating us as candidates for the Board of Education. We are excited to share our vision for the future of the Darien Public Schools with you in the weeks and months to come. We look forward to interacting with the community and learning about the issues that are important to you. Please visit www.mikeandsara
4darienschools.com to join us in ensuring Kids Come First.
