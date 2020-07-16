Opinion

To the Editor:

We are approximately 100 days from the election in November. Certainly, the presidential election is important and we expect a large turnout for it. Please make sure that you are registered to vote and that you exercise that right this fall. When voting, whether in person or by absentee ballot, it is important to be informed about the municipal elections as well as national and state elections. For the first time in six years, Darien’s voters will have a choice of Board of Education candidates. We believe that your best choice is to vote for us, Mike Burke and Sara Parent.

We are Democrats, but educating our children is not political. We believe politics should play no role in educational policy decisions or budgeting. We want to hear from our whole community and include all voices. Now, more than ever, we need to focus on ensuring that the educational system in Darien is working to enhance the lives of our children and is responsive to the new challenges it faces. We are the right people for that job.

Sara Parent is a trained educator. She has a master’s degree in curriculum and teaching and has been an elementary school teacher in both Connecticut and New York. She has a unique voice and perspective that will be invaluable as the Darien Public Schools navigate through the challenges of reopening schools next year. Through her leadership roles on the Council of Darien School Parents, Darien’s Representative Town Meeting and other nonprofit groups in town, Sara has proven that she is always on the side of what’s right for children and for our town. She has traveled to Hartford to testify on their behalf, been vocal at public hearings and developed respectful, working relationships with key stakeholders. Additionally, with two children in our schools, Sara will bring both a professional and experiential perspective to the Board of Education.

Mike Burke’s experience as a six-year veteran of the Board of Education is a tremendous asset to Darien. With a legal career spanning decades, his professional talents make him indispensable. Currently, Mike is chair of the board’s policy committee, making him a vital part of the board, particularly during these turbulent times. Mike’s ability to look at situations through different lenses and think critically has proven beneficial to the board. He is a stalwart champion of maintaining excellence and fairness. Mike’s decisions at the board table are consistent and always made with the best interests of students in mind. He has been a vocal advocate for prudent budgets and innovative programs. His steady hand and engagement make him a valuable and active member of the board. Mike’s twin sons will graduate this year having spent all their years in Darien’s public schools. He knows where Darien’s schools have been, and is committed to where they are headed.

The decisions that will be made about reopening schools and the ensuing school year are of utmost importance. The Burke and Parent team will bring a perfect combination of experience and professionalism to the table. We understand that the work of the board is truly about working with the whole community to ensure opportunities for our children and to help Darien’s schools move forward through the challenges they face, now and in the years to come.

We are asking for your vote this November.

sara4darienschools.com to register to vote and to learn more about us. Join us in making sure Darien’s Board of Education is as strong as it can be. Voting for Mike Burke and Sara Parent is the clear choice for a successful Board of Education.

Mike Burke and Sara Parent