Letter: David Martin will make an excellent selectman

To the Editor:

David Martin is a committed public servant who would be an excellent member of the Board of Selectmen, and I am writing to support his candidacy. I have worked with David on the Finance and Budget (F&B) Committee of the RTM. David is knowledgeable, prepared, open minded, and collaborative. I believe that he will use these skills as well as his many years of experience in the financial services industry to improve the effectiveness of town government, promote transparency, and maintain and build town assets in order to enhance the town of Darien’s desirability for residents of all ages. He is committed to strong fiscal discipline which I saw firsthand in his rigorous and thoughtful analysis of the town budget as a member of F&B.

David is approachable and friendly, and these traits will help him maintain open communication with constituents. We would be lucky to have him as a selectman. Please join me in supporting David on Nov. 5.

Tammy Sload, RTM District 3

Darien