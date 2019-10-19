Opinion

Letter: David Martin possesses qualities important for public service

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: David Martin possesses qualities important for public service 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

I endorse David Martin’s candidacy to be a member of Darien’s Board of Selectmen. Having served with David on the RTM’s nonpartisan Finance and Budget (F&B) Committee, he possesses those qualities so important to public service; namely, placing the interests of the Town and taxpayers first, thoughtfulness, and a demonstrable work ethic. He cares to do right by the Town and its various constituencies while being mindful of quality of life and financial considerations.

With years spent in financial services, he can be counted on to apply his experience to help advance the interests of us all. On a personal level, he is a great team member and possesses a skilled hand when engaging others in matters of scale and scope. Echoing sentiments expressed by others, it would be fortunate to have him as a Selectman.

Please join me and vote for David on Nov. 5.

Michael Heitz

RTM District IV

Member, Darien RTM Finance and Budget Committee