Opinion

Letter: Darien to honor Veterans Day on Nov. 11

The Veterans Circle at Town Hall. The Veterans Circle at Town Hall. Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Darien to honor Veterans Day on Nov. 11 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

The 11th hour of the 11th day of November, the 11th month, was when the Armistice that brought hostilties to an end in 1918 took effect.

The Town of Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies’ commemmoration of Veterans Day will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Circle in front of Town Hall. All are encouraged to attend.

Terry Gaffney

Vice Chairman

Monuments and Ceremonies Commission