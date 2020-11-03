https://www.darientimes.com/opinion/article/Letter-Darien-to-honor-Veterans-Day-on-Nov-11-15698125.php
Opinion
Letter: Darien to honor Veterans Day on Nov. 11
Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media
To the Editor:
The 11th hour of the 11th day of November, the 11th month, was when the Armistice that brought hostilties to an end in 1918 took effect.
The Town of Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies’ commemmoration of Veterans Day will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Circle in front of Town Hall. All are encouraged to attend.
Terry Gaffney
Vice Chairman
Monuments and Ceremonies Commission
