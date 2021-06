To the Editor:

As a longtime resident of Darien, our family has added to both the fruits and labors of our awesome small town. Either my husband or I have been a volunteer coach/manager for baseball, football, hockey and/or soccer every year for one of our two kids since we moved to town almost 20 years ago.

My husband, Rob, is a current Board of Finance member and served for years on the RTM. Clearly we are invested in Darien and the kids in our small town, and we’d like to keep it that way. Instead, our local representatives, Bob Duff, Patricia Billie Miller and Matt Blumenthal, are perfectly happy to try to urbanize our town, as they proved when they voted for a bill that tries to take away local control from our P&Z departments.

Thankfully, a last-minute provision was added to the bill that allows local boards to reject undesirable developments. They frame these bills to look like they are being altruistic by adding affordable housing to towns, when in reality they are only helping developers and unions.

Duff continually advocates for his Norwalk district, but he’s never done a positive thing for Darien. He, Miller and Blumenthal want to see tolls added to our highways and taxes added to our gas.

I must give kudos to our boards of finance and education, as well as Jayme Stevenson, who have kept our town financially strong and our taxes reasonable while funding one of the best school districts in the nation. Duff is writing bills that want to regionalize our schools because other towns aren’t as well run as our own. I urge residents of Darien to stay informed on the bills Democrat leadership in Hartford have been passing and how they will negatively impact our small, stable town.

Kari Cardone

Darien