Opinion

Letter: Darien’s grand marshal receives respect and gratitude from his son

Allan Bixler, a Vietnam veteran, at his home in Darien. Allan Bixler, a Vietnam veteran, at his home in Darien. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Darien’s grand marshal receives respect and gratitude from his son 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate my father, Allan Bixler, for being honored as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Memorial Day parade.

I can’t think of a more fitting person than him to be given this honor. Not only is he a Vietnam veteran, he has also been committed in service to the town of Darien since before I was born in 1982. He was a youth group counselor, baseball and football coach, assistant Scout master, served on the RTM, as Park & Rec Chairman, on the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, and was a Free Mason.

Related: Allan Bixler named Darien’s grand marshal

He always taught me to do the right thing, even if that was the hard thing to do, and instilled in me a work ethic of no man I’ve ever known. He’s humble, and gets the job done no matter the task ahead of him. He pushed me to keep my head down and pursue my dreams.

As an Eagle Scout, and having been in scouting since Tiger Cubs, he has always been a big part of that journey for me and having marched in every parade since I could remember, it’s such an honor to have him as the grand marshal. So I raise my glass and give a cheers to you, dad!

I’d also like to take this time to thank him for his military service in Vietnam and to all the veterans out there protecting us so we can live freely in the best country in the world, USA. Happy Memorial Day everyone. We’re all in this together and we’ve got this! Thank you again.

Cory Bixler

Darien

Editor’s note: Read more about Allan Bixler on the front page of our special Memorial Day Section on Page C1.