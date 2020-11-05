Opinion

Letter: Darien’s Wreaths Across America needs your support

Wreaths in Spring Grove Veterans' Cemetery in Darien, Conn. placed as part of Wreaths Across America

To the Editor:

We are writing in support of Wreaths Across America. For the past number of years, we have donated wreaths (one wreath costs $15, five wreaths cost $75) and our time to this worthy endeavor. We have found it very fulfilling to place a wreath on a Darien soldier’s headstone and say a quick prayer of thanks. These soldiers fought in wars to preserve the freedom we enjoy today, now we urge you to honor their sacrifice by purchasing wreaths. The Spring Grove Cemetery was the first cemetery for veterans in the state of Connecticut and is the resting place for over 2,000 veterans. The laying of the wreaths is scheduled for Dec. 19, just six weeks away.

As of the writing of this letter, only 314 wreaths have been sponsored out of the 2,200 needed. This is a wonderful town that comes together when needed; let’s prove that once again by donating a wreath(s) to Wreaths Across America for the Spring Grove Cemetery veterans. You can order wreaths at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Under the red “sponsor a wreath” button on the home page there are links to sponsor a specific cemetery or local sponsorship group. Use the location code of CTSGVD or the local VFW sponsorship group ID code of CT0007P to donate to the Spring Grove Cemetery.

Dennis and Holly Maroney

Darien